 

North Arrow and StrategX Announce Data Sharing and Royalty Agreement Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a data sharing and royalty agreement with StrategX Elements Corp. involving North Arrow’s Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut.

Under terms of the agreement, StrategX has acquired the non-diamond mineral rights to the 56,000 ha Mel property, subject to North Arrow retaining a 1% gross overriding royalty (“GOR”) on non-diamond production from both the property and an approximately 435,000 ha surrounding area of interest (“AOI”). North Arrow will retain 100% of the diamond rights to any mineral claims acquired by StrategX within the AOI, subject to StrategX retaining a 2% GOR on diamonds, reduced to 1% where an existing 1% GOR interest applies (please see North Arrow news release dated August 19, 2013 for details on the existing royalty). The agreement also provides for logistics and cost sharing during exploration programs.

About the Mel Project

The Mel Project centres on a diamondiferous kimberlite field discovered by North Arrow in 2017 within 18 km of the Arctic Ocean, approximately 140 km south of the community of Sanirajak (formerly Hall Beach) and 210 km north of North Arrow’s Naujaat Diamond Project near the community of Naujaat. In addition to the ML8 and ML345 kimberlite occurrences, the Mel Project hosts a number of unsourced kimberlite indicator mineral trains. Details on the Project can be found at http://northarrowminerals.com/projects/mel/

About StrategX Elements Corp.

StrategX is a private company, unrelated to North Arrow, pursuing gold and base metal exploration opportunities in Canada.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global diamond industry. North Arrow’s most advanced project is the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU), where a fully funded 1,500 to 2,000 tonne bulk sample will be collected in 2021. North Arrow has also discovered and is evaluating diamondiferous kimberlite fields at the Mel (NU) and Pikoo (SK) Projects and is evaluating and exploring for additional kimberlites at the brownfields Loki and LDG JV Projects in the NWT. The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km along trend from Agnico Eagle’s Doris Gold Mine.

The Company’s exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU & ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Armstrong has reviewed the contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ “Kenneth A. Armstrong”
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Ken Armstrong
Tel: 604-668-8355 or 604-668-8354
Website: www.northarrowminerals.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow’s plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

North Arrow and StrategX Announce Data Sharing and Royalty Agreement Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a data sharing and royalty agreement with StrategX Elements Corp. involving North Arrow’s Mel Diamond …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units