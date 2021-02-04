 

GBT Initiates Expanded Access Protocol for Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that an expanded access protocol (EAP) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) has been initiated and is currently enrolling. The EAP is designed to provide access to Oxbryta prior to approval for children ages 4 to 11 years with SCD in the United States who have no alternative treatment options and are ineligible to participate in clinical trials of Oxbryta. GBT enrolled its first patient in the EAP in January 2021.

“Early intervention and treatment of sickle cell disease are critical and have shown potential to modify the course of this devastating disease. Despite this, children under the age of 12 have limited approved therapeutic options,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and chief executive officer of GBT. “As part of our commitment to patient access for Oxbryta, we are pleased to initiate this expanded access protocol as we work towards our planned pediatric approval submission for the potential use of Oxbryta in this age group.”

An oral, once-daily therapy, Oxbryta is the first and only approved therapy that directly inhibits hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD. Oxbryta is approved in the United States for the treatment of SCD in patients ages 12 years and older. GBT previously announced plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for a pediatric formulation of Oxbryta for the treatment of SCD in children ages 4 to 11 years by mid-2021.

The EAP allows access to Oxbryta for pediatric patients 4 to 11 years of age who have an urgent medical need, are unable to participate in clinical studies, and do not have other treatment options based on their physician’s judgment. The study protocol is open-label and includes new age-appropriate formulations of Oxbryta, including the powder for oral suspension that will be included in GBT’s planned NDA.

There are multiple clinical sites across the United States participating in the treatment protocol. For more information on the location of participating sites, protocol and eligibility criteria, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov [Identifier: NCT04724421]. Additional information can be found at the GBT Medical Information web portal: https://gbtmedinfo.com/ or by calling 1-833-GBT-4YOU (1-833-428-4968).

