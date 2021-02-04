 

Century Aluminum and Glencore to Supply 150,000 metric tons of Natur‐Al to Hammerer Aluminium Industries

globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) has finalized the sale of 150,000 metric tons of Natur‐Al aluminum over five years to Austrian firm Hammerer Aluminium Industries (HAI). Natur‐Al products are made with energy from 100% renewable sources at Century’s Norðurál Grundartangi aluminum plant in Iceland. While the product line has been in development over several years it was officially inaugurated in 2020. The aluminum will be supplied to Hammerer by Glencore.

Natur‐Al aluminum has direct CO₂ levels below two tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of aluminum – one of the lowest CO₂ footprints in the world for the metal. The total CO₂ footprint is four tonnes per tonne of aluminum, less than one‐quarter of the industry average. To achieve these levels requires strict adherence to the highest standards in the sourcing of bauxite and alumina, the exclusive use of green energy from hydroelectric and geothermal sources, and seamless operation of the production process. Further information

Michael Bless, Century’s President & CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to be working with our colleagues at Hammerer and Glencore on our first major sale of Natur‐Al. Century is committed to working with all our partners across the supply chain to produce a sustainable and lower carbon aluminum product. We firmly believe that the Natur‐Al low‐carbon product allows Century and our customers to contribute towards a better, greener future. The use of aluminum instead of steel, or other heavier metals, in manufacturing has already delivered significant reductions in CO₂ emissions; an excellent example is the increased fuel efficiency in automobiles with significant aluminum content. Natur‐Al offers a way for manufacturers to further lighten their carbon footprint. We look forward to working with our customers on further opportunities.”

Rob van Gils, Hammerer Aluminium Industries’ CEO, commented, “We are delighted about this partnership that will secure the supply of aluminium produced with one of the lowest CO₂ footprints available. As a recycler and remelter the CO₂ content of the primary aluminium we buy has a tremendous impact on our overall footprint. This supply agreement is a clear statement that HAI group is not compromising on our commitment to sustainability. Combining Natur‐Al aluminium with our recycled materials will allow us to produce billets at less than two tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of metal. It underlines our ambition to contribute to a better future and that aluminium is part of the solution for the ambitions of the EU Green Deal.”

