Bel Will Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 18, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 prior to the commencement of trading on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET that morning in which Daniel Bernstein, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer will review the company’s results and also introduce the company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Farooq Tuweiq.



To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 800-430-8332, or 323-289-6581 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 3388016 after 2:00 p.m. ET, also for 20 days.