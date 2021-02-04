 

EarthRenew Lists on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol VVIVF

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”), an organic fertilizer producer, is pleased to announce that the Company received approval to list its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective February 3, 2021, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol “VVIVF”. Investors can find real-time quotes and other information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VVIVF/overview. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received DTC eligibility by the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

EarthRenew CEO, Keith Driver, stated, “Trading under the new OTCQB ticker symbol VVIVF allows us to easily serve U.S.-based investors who are interested in becoming part of the EarthRenew journey. This is a key step in our ability to share our story with a broader audience and to grow our investor base. We know that ESG investors are interested in profitability and sustainability - EarthRenew provides an opportunity to participate in a company that is finding new and innovative ways to address the problem of soil health by offering fertilizer products that build back soil quality to enhance biodiversity. Healthy soil is a contributor in the global initiative to capture carbon.”

OTC Markets Group offer entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower costs and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The ability to have the Company's shares electronically transferred between brokerages in the US through DTC is significantly more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. When shares are able to trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from investing in the Company's shares. EarthRenew’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “ERTH”.

