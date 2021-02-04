Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings report after the market closes Thursday, February 25, 2021.



A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing 877-407-5989 (toll-free) or 201-689-8434 (international). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month.