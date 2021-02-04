 

Vera Bradley Backpacks Receive Endorsement From American Chiropractic Association

ACA Endorses Five Vera Bradley Backpack Styles

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced five of its backpack styles have been endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (“ACA”).

Vera Bradley’s Campus Backpack, XL Campus Backpack, XL Journey Backpack, ReActive Grand Backpack and ReActive XL Backpack were approved for endorsement following an evaluation by a review board of ACA chiropractors. The backpacks were recognized for both smart functionality and body-healthy features.

“Chiropractors are often asked to recommend products that support musculoskeletal health, so it’s a pleasure to find companies such as Vera Bradley that design their products to promote proper fit and enhance the wearer’s comfort,” said ACA President Robert C. Jones, DC.

Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “At Vera Bradley, our core values of empathy, ingenuity and thoughtfulness are at the heart of our design process; we are diligent about perfecting the details and creatively designing our products with a deep understanding of our consumers to create beautiful solutions. That’s why we recently re-designed our popular backpack styles to not only better meet our customers’ functional needs, but to also support their health and comfort. We are thrilled to receive the American Chiropractic Association’s endorsement for our most-loved backpack styles!”

The independent review conducted by the ACA included a hands-on evaluation of the backpacks over a 30-day period. The backpacks were assessed for their quality, durability, ease of use and comfort. All five backpack styles received high marks for their combination of thoughtful features, including durable, lightweight fabric; padded shoulder straps shaped for optimal comfort; padded back panels; padded laptop compartments; ample pockets and storage areas to distribute contents evenly; and silhouettes specifically designed for womens’ bodies. Environmentally conscious consumers will also appreciate that the ReActive backpack styles are made from recycled plastic bottles.

