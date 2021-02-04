 

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Reminds Stockholders TO VOTE PRIOR TO The Special Meeting on February 9, 2021

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) ("Mountain Crest" or the "Company") today reminded stockholders that the virtual special meeting of the stockholders to consider and vote on the proposed transactions between Mountain Crest and Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy"), and related matters, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

PLEASE VOTE. YOUR VOTE COUNTS TOWARDS THE QUORUM REQUIREMENT TO HOLD THE MEETING. THE COMPANY CANNOT HOLD THE MEETING IF THE QUORUM REQUIREMENT IS NOT MET.

YOUR VOTE DOES NOT REQUIRE YOU TO REDEEM YOUR SHARES. WHETHER OR NOT YOU CHOOSE TO REDEEM YOUR SHARES, THE COMPANY IS ASKING YOU TO PLEASE VOTE.

Stockholders holding their shares through a bank or brokerage firm have received two notifications. One notification allows you to instruct your broker as to how to vote your shares, and the other notification requires you to accept or decline your right to redeem your shares.

Proxy Vote Notification

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, Mountain Crest requests that each stockholder either vote online, by telephone or complete, sign, date and return a proxy card if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Meeting.

If you fail to return your proxy card or fail to instruct your bank, broker or other nominee how to vote, your shares will not be counted for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at, and the number of votes voted at, the Meeting. Voting either “FOR” or “AGAINST” the proposals on the proxy card will not affect your right to redeem your shares.

Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on January 13, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. Meeting materials, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 21, 2021, along with a proxy card, were mailed on January 22, 2021., to stockholders of record as of January 13, 2021. A proxy supplement containing certain updated information was also filed with the SEC on February 2, 2021 and made available at www.sec.gov.

