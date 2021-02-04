 

Rockridge Commences Winter Exploration and Geophysical Program at its Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Upcoming Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced a winter exploration program at its flagship Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). Rockridge has an Option Agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit. The contiguous claims total 32,663 hectares and are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan. A 357kV powerline runs within 16 km of the Knife Lake Deposit area, greatly enhancing the project’s infrastructure. 

Knife Lake VMS Project Map:
http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/projects/Knife_Lake_Re ...

Rockridge’s CEO, Grant Ewing, commented: “We are excited to commence the first modern day geophysical program at our Knife Lake Project. The VTEM survey we are conducting will allow for examination of the subsurface potential for VMS mineralization over areas we have identified as high priority target regions. A significant copper dominated resource exists on the Property, and there is excellent potential for new discovery both proximal to and at depth below the Knife Lake deposit, as well as regionally on our extensive landholdings.”

Jordan Trimble, Rockridge’s President, commented: “The shallow Knife Lake deposit is a remobilized portion of a presumably larger primary VMS deposit and the only deposit discovered thus far in this VMS system, so we are keen to recommence exploration and drilling at the project. With the recent surge in the copper price and the strong fundamentals underpinning the sector, there is renewed interest in copper assets globally especially those in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. We will continue to execute on our value creation strategy of going into overlooked but prospective projects in prolific mining jurisdictions and using modern exploration methodologies to test new ideas and make new discoveries.”

2021 Exploration Program: 

Crews have recently mobilized to complete a 459-line kilometer airborne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey at the Knife Lake Project using Geotech Ltd.’s VTEM Plus system. The survey is strategically located over the Scimitar and Gilbert Lake targets to investigate over 30 linear kilometers of prospective VMS stratigraphy which hosts the Knife Lake copper deposit. These targets are considered high-priority after field work in 2019 revealed favorable mineralization and alteration typical to VMS environments (see news release from November 7, 2019). This survey represents the first time-domain EM survey to be flown over the property and will allow for the identification, modeling and prioritization of geophysical conductors for subsequent drill testing.

