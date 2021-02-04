Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.

The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 1 March 2021, at 10:00 CET.

approval of the annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit

advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2020

discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

proposals from the Board of Directors (amendment of Remuneration Policy and new Article 16 in the Articles of Association)

election and remuneration of board members

election of auditor.

The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors has decided to recommend the election of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, as new members of the Board of Directors.

On the nomination of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said:

“We have nominated two very strong candidates for the Board of Directors. Julia King has a strong international background within engineering in both industry and academia, including Rolls-Royce plc, the University of Cambridge, and Imperial College. She possesses a deep knowledge of renewable energy and government policy perspectives from positions, among others, as member of the Committee on Climate Change and non-executive director of the Green Investment Bank.

Henrik Poulsen has a unique company and industry knowledge from his former role as CEO of Ørsted, and it’s is the assessment of the Board of Directors that an appointment of Henrik Poulsen will ensure that his vision, skills, and industry experience remain available to the company. Furthermore, it will also provide strong continuity in the governance and management of the company. I look forward to having them on board.”

Information about the nominated candidates’ other executive positions, independence, experience, and special competences is included in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Carsten Birkeland Kjær

+ 45 99 55 77 65

cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments