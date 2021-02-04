 

Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:05  |  37   |   |   

  
The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 1 March 2021, at 10:00 CET.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is:

  • approval of the annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit
  • advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2020
  • discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
  • proposals from the Board of Directors (amendment of Remuneration Policy and new Article 16 in the Articles of Association)
  • election and remuneration of board members
  • election of auditor.

The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors has decided to recommend the election of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, as new members of the Board of Directors.

On the nomination of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said:

“We have nominated two very strong candidates for the Board of Directors. Julia King has a strong international background within engineering in both industry and academia, including Rolls-Royce plc, the University of Cambridge, and Imperial College. She possesses a deep knowledge of renewable energy and government policy perspectives from positions, among others, as member of the Committee on Climate Change and non-executive director of the Green Investment Bank.

Henrik Poulsen has a unique company and industry knowledge from his former role as CEO of Ørsted, and it’s is the assessment of the Board of Directors that an appointment of Henrik Poulsen will ensure that his vision, skills, and industry experience remain available to the company. Furthermore, it will also provide strong continuity in the governance and management of the company. I look forward to having them on board.”

Information about the nominated candidates’ other executive positions, independence, experience, and special competences is included in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S   The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 1 March 2021, at 10:00 CET. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting without …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Annual report 2020 - Very strong results, both operationally and financially
28.01.21
Ørsted reorganises to position for future growth
27.01.21
Ørsted to present full-year 2020 results on 3 February
18.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Orsted auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 1100 Kronen
13.01.21
Die besten Wind-Aktien 2020: Goldgräberstimmung in der Wind- und Sonnenenergie: „Wir stehen vor einem goldenen Jahrzehnt“(12) 
12.01.21
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 is expected to be DKK 15-16 billion excluding new partnership agreements.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
11
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator
08.01.21
3
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement