 

Ipsidy Launches AuthentifID - FIDO2 Strong Authentication for Passwordless Login Tied to a Trusted Identity

LONG BEACH, NY , Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), today announced an expansion of Ipsidy’s IDaaS services to include AuthentifID, delivering passwordless login tied to a trusted identity.

The reuse of the same passwords by users across multiple systems and other weak authentication practices are leading causes of security breaches. Since passwords do not verify the authenticity of a user’s claimed identity, hackers often use compromised passwords as a gateway into enterprise systems.

To counter potential identity and financial fraud, FIDO2 enables easy and secure logins to websites and applications via on-device PINS or biometrics.  FIDO2, quickly becoming the de facto standard for authentication, offers users an easier, quicker, and much more secure login experience. Indeed, with strong cryptographic security, FIDO2 authentication is far superior to passwords in protecting networks and their users from all forms of password theft, phishing, and replay attacks.

Yet with all that added security, many passwordless solutions cannot deliver user certainty, since they do not verify the identity of the true account owner during device registration. AuthentifID solves this critical problem by incorporating Proof, the Ipsidy mobile biometric identity verification service that scans an identity document and automatically matches the selfie to the document photo.  The combined solution, developed in partnership with LoginID, offers a powerful, market-leading solution to establish a digital chain of trust between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices.

“We are excited to partner with Ipsidy to offer developers a low-lift integration solution that seamlessly incorporates Ipsidy’s trusted biometric identity verification during the end-user registration process, before our FIDO2 or UAF biometric authentication is added to a user’s profile” said Simon Law, CEO of LoginID. “The combined solution enhances enterprise security, and provides end-users with the most secure, frictionless identity verification and authentication experience on the market.”

Ipsidy is committed to ensuring our clients know the identity of their users with biometric certainty,” said Phillip Kumnick, Chairman &  CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “AuthentifID offers significant advantages over other passwordless solutions.  Binding a biometric identity under control of the enterprise with FIDO2 strong authentication, creates a high assurance solution that is delivered easily to any customer platform, with the highest level of speed, accuracy and trust.”

Transform your business today. Launch AuthentifID to reduce costly password resets, to mitigate fraudulent account takeover and to eliminate the frustration and security risks of passwords. Enjoy a powerful passwordless solution that works across multiple devices and complies with the European PSD2 requirements for strong customer authentication. AuthentifID lets your valued customers and workforce enjoy frictionless account registration and authentication to your enterprise systems, websites, and mobile apps. For further information about Ipsidy’s solutions, contact sales@ipsidy.com.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) (www.ipsidy.com), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc.  
Phillip Kumnick, Chairman & CEO phillipkumnick@ipsidy.com
+1 (516) 274-8700

 
LoginID Inc.  
Sales sales@loginid.io



