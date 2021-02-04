 

Equillium Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with life science institutional investment funds managed by Decheng Capital, to purchase 4,285,710 units (the “Units”) from Equillium, with each Unit consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.3 of a share of common stock. The purchase price per Unit is $7.00, priced above the market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have an exercise price of $14.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire on the earlier of (i) the fifth anniversary of issuance, or (ii) the 15th calendar date following the date on which Equillium closes a financing raising a minimum of $25 million at a price per share of no less than $25.00.   

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be $30.0 million before deducting offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to primarily fund the continued development of the itolizumab pipeline, potential acquisitions and development of new products, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-234683) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 13, 2019 and declared effective on November 25, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equillium Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has entered into a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units