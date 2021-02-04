Equillium Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with life science institutional investment funds managed by Decheng Capital, to purchase 4,285,710 units (the “Units”) from Equillium, with each Unit consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.3 of a share of common stock. The purchase price per Unit is $7.00, priced above the market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will have an exercise price of $14.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire on the earlier of (i) the fifth anniversary of issuance, or (ii) the 15th calendar date following the date on which Equillium closes a financing raising a minimum of $25 million at a price per share of no less than $25.00.



The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be $30.0 million before deducting offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to primarily fund the continued development of the itolizumab pipeline, potential acquisitions and development of new products, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-234683) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 13, 2019 and declared effective on November 25, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.