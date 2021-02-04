ThreeD Capital Makes $450,000 Investment Into Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., A Psychedelics Company Focused on Developing Non-Addictive Pain Management Products

The Company has acquired 3,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share for aggregate proceeds of $450,000. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to Nirvana.

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $450,000 investment in Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (“Nirvana”), a life sciences company focused developing medical products and regimens that address addiction.

Randy Rosiek, President and Founder of Nirvana is elated to announce the lead order from ThreeD Capital as well as its CEO, Sheldon Inwentash as a strategic advisor of the board. "He comes with a wealth of extreme knowledge of capital markets and leadership experience that will help Nirvana Life Sciences achieve its goals as a global leader in the psychedelic space."

Sheldon Inwentash stated, “This is the latest significant investment we have made in the psychedelic space, which further speaks to our believe that psychedelic drugs will be a game changer to mental health that currently affects millions worldwide. We believe these compounds have the potential to help solve the opioids epidemic, which has become a global crisis. Most importantly, we believe the scientific team at Nirvana has the ability and expertise to carry out this research at the highest level.”

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences has been founded with a simple objective of developing non-addictive pain management products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana’s team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.