 

ThreeD Capital Makes $450,000 Investment Into Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., A Psychedelics Company Focused on Developing Non-Addictive Pain Management Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $450,000 investment in Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (“Nirvana”), a life sciences company focused developing medical products and regimens that address addiction.

The Company has acquired 3,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.15 per Share for aggregate proceeds of $450,000. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to Nirvana.

Randy Rosiek, President and Founder of Nirvana is elated to announce the lead order from ThreeD Capital as well as its CEO, Sheldon Inwentash as a strategic advisor of the board. "He comes with a wealth of extreme knowledge of capital markets and leadership experience that will help Nirvana Life Sciences achieve its goals as a global leader in the psychedelic space."

Sheldon Inwentash stated, “This is the latest significant investment we have made in the psychedelic space, which further speaks to our believe that psychedelic drugs will be a game changer to mental health that currently affects millions worldwide. We believe these compounds have the potential to help solve the opioids epidemic, which has become a global crisis. Most importantly, we believe the scientific team at Nirvana has the ability and expertise to carry out this research at the highest level.”

This Press Release is available on the ThreeD Capital verified forum on AGORACOM. The forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussion

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences has been founded with a simple objective of developing non-addictive pain management products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana’s team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThreeD Capital Makes $450,000 Investment Into Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., A Psychedelics Company Focused on Developing Non-Addictive Pain Management Products TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units