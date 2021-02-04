 

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATE UPDATE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on the successful integration of the combined teams and technology capabilities following the Company’s acquisition of FinFabrik on December 31, 2020.

Hunter’s technology and product team is continuing upon the prior development work of the OilEx marketplace platform, led by a core group of four seasoned developers bringing a combined 65 years of experience in the development, marketing, integration and launching of platforms based on cutting edge technologies, in particular blockchain.

Edward Ngai, as Head of Technology, is responsible for the architecture and oversight of the overall technology and delivery leadership.  Mr. Ngai was formerly the Architect and Lead Engineer for the HK Jockey Club, and prior to that he was a Senior Software Engineer at Macquarie Bank (MGQ.AX) where he designed and implemented a bi-temporal centralized data distribution system.

Ilya Belikin is focused on agile customer-centric delivery in the role of Hunter’s Digital Products division manager. Mr. Belikin recently served as a Product Manager at CBRE and led the development and delivery of new core productivity digital products in Asia Pacific.​ Prior to this role he was Head of Product and UX Design for fast-growing startups including LYNK, Lalamove, and TheDesk.​

George Stoica, as Lead Developer, manages the team to build and deliver the OilEx platform with a multitude of intuitive trading features. Mr. Stoica gained his expertise as a Site Reliability Engineer at Lalamove e-logistics in Hong Kong​ where he built automation to ensure smooth operation and monitoring of production systems. As a Software Engineer at FinFabrik, he also designed and built integrated systems for fintech trading platform​s based upon blockchain technologies.

Jason Fuller completes the team as the Infrastructure Manager in charge of the Company’s infrastructure access and security management suite. Mr. Fuller was previously a Senior Systems Manager at Kerry Logistics (0636.HK) where he participated in the design and administration of the world-wide logistics carrier’s corporate cloud datacenter in Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) in 200+ countries.

14:05 Uhr
Hunter Technology meldet Unternehmensupdate
14:00 Uhr
Hunter Technology Corporate Update
28.01.21
Hunter Technology ernennt COO
28.01.21
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
28.01.21
Hunter Technology Appoints COO
26.01.21
Hunter Technology ernennt CEO
25.01.21
Hunter Technology Appoints CEO
25.01.21
NEWS RELEASE – HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS CEO

09.01.21
23
Hunter - eine interessante Option ?