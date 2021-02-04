 

First Western Financial, Inc. Announces Addition of Scott Mitchell and Julie Courkamp to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021   

DENVER, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western” or the “Company”), today announced the appointments of Scott C. Mitchell and Julie A. Courkamp to the Company’s Board of Directors. With the addition of Mr. Mitchell and Ms. Courkamp, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors has been increased from 9 to 11 members.

Scott C. Wylie, Chairman and CEO of First Western, said, “Since starting the Company, our goal has always been to have a Board of Directors that consists of highly qualified members that represent a diverse range of experience and skill sets. With the addition of Scott and Julie, we have further strengthened our Board with expertise in important areas and increased the diversity of perspectives that will be considered in our discussions and strategic planning.

“As a successful entrepreneur with an exceptional track record of improving the financial and operational performance of companies in a variety of industries, Scott represents the type of business leader that we serve in both our private banking and commercial bank platforms. In addition, as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Scott provides technical expertise and experience in driving operational efficiencies that will be valuable as we continue to scale First Western and improve operating leverage while upgrading our technology platform and improving controls and processes.

“Since becoming Chief Financial Officer of First Western in 2013, Julie has consistently taken on increasing responsibilities beyond our finance department including oversight of our operations, risk management, and technology functions. We believe the significant range of her experience will be an asset at the Board level. Her Board service will also be valuable as she continues to expand her leadership role within the Company in the future,” said Mr. Wylie.

About Scott C. Mitchell

Scott C. Mitchell is President of U.S. Engineering, Metalworks, a full-service mechanical contractor providing solutions for the life of a facility in a vast range of industries such as healthcare, education, office, government, and industrial. Prior to his current position, Mr. Mitchell served as President of a number of other successful manufacturing companies including Mercury Products, a provider of custom metal-stamped and fabricated parts, Intertech Plastics & Intertech Medical, a high-speed, high-volume manufacturer of custom injection molded plastic products and turnkey solutions, and Sylarus Technology, an early-stage, start-up solar company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mitchell was a partner at Accenture, where he initiated a series of operational excellence initiatives to increase margins while enhancing client service, and also served as Senior Vice President of First Data and Western Union Corporation, where he led a team of Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma specialists in driving business development and operational improvements around the world.

