 

Brian Shield, Boston Red Sox VP of IT, Joins Flurotech Advisory Board

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of COVID-19 and other pathogens, today announced that Brian Shield has joined FluroTech’s advisory board. Mr. Shield will help guide the Company’s business and innovation strategy, supporting FluroTest’s market access efforts and the planned rollout of its pandemic defense system across sports and entertainment industries, pending emergency use authorization (EUA) with the FDA.

In his current role, Mr. Shield is responsible for technology for the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management, leading the technology team on all phases of the Red Sox IT strategy and implementation. Mr. Shield co-founded BostonCIO and is the national chair of InspireCIO, the preeminent executive peer leadership network of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) across North America. He also serves as an advisor to Bindle Systems (software platform for COVID-19 health status), ISTA (International Sports & Technology Association), SEAT (Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology), and OvalEdge (data catalogue and governance platform).

“Across sports and entertainment executive thought circles, a sizable conversation shift has occurred when it comes to fan and franchise investment,” said Mr. Shield. “All of us have moved from the position of using tools and tech to entertain and delight, to the absolute necessity of triaging priorities in order for industry to open and, in my case, return fans to the stands. Digital ticketing, near-cashless transactions, IoT solutions to address social distancing and line management, hands-free entry systems, business analytics, and even contactless bathroom sanitization have all emerged as critical issues for any business operator to solve. But all of these investments are pointless if you can’t safely bring people together.”

“Brian is a rare breed of executive that truly understands the dynamic intersection between technology, business, and public sentiment -- especially when trying to operate a business in the midst of a pandemic,” said FluroTest CEO Bill Phelan. “We’ll no doubt benefit from his significant industry connections, but more importantly, he has a track record and keen understanding of addressing business and consumer pain points through science, technology, and good old ingenuity. He’s what I’d call a true impact player.”

