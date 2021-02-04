 

Materion Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Date and Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Materion Corporation (NYSE- MTRN) today announced March 8, 2021 as the record date for shareholders' voting at its Annual Meeting to be held on May 6, 2021.

DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today the declaration of its first quarter dividend of $0.115 per share payable on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2021. The dividend is a reflection of the Company's continued confidence in the strength of its business, its prospects for long-term growth and its ability to continue to grow the business organically, as well as through acquisitions while returning cash to shareholders.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.



