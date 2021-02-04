 

WeedMD’s Saturday Cannabis Vaporizers Debut as the Top Seller in Ontario and Color Cannabis Brand Launches 15 gram Dried Flower Products

Terpene-infused Saturday Cannabis 510-thread vapes reach #1 status on Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) during first month of sales, as product availability expands to retailers and other provinces

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce its terpene-infused, one-gram Saturday Cannabis (“Saturday”) vaporizer (“vapes”) was recently named “Top Selling Vape” for the month of January, 2021 at the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), Canada’s largest cannabis retail distributor. When compared to over 30 available brands, according to OCS-provided data, Saturday ranked first in the one-gram category and when compared to all other vapes sizes, it ranked in the “OCS Top 4”.

The Company also confirmed its Color Cannabis products are now available in 15 gram nitrogen-infused pouches through the OCS, in award-winning strains such as Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, Ghost Train Haze, and Black Sugar Rose. Additionally, starting this month, WeedMD will be shipping Boveda humidity control packs with all of its dried flower products across Canada to preserve the freshness and terpene-profiles for which WeedMD products are recognized.

“This is expected to be a breakout year for our Saturday Cannabis and Color Cannabis adult-use product lines as consumers in Canada’s largest retail market purchase our terpene-rich, quality-derived products and help expand our brand recognition nationally,” said Joseph Mele, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales & Marketing, WeedMD. “Market feedback is paramount to our success and Ontario provides a discerning audience for our flavour-rich products. Our teams take this valuable consumer input and apply it to everything from our product offerings, packaging innovation and freshness control and we’re proud of the new line-up being released nationally in the coming months.”

In addition to Saturday Cannabis vapes available in Sour Pineapple and Lemon Haze, WeedMD also produces strain-specific Color Cannabis vapes, in Pedro Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze. All vape products are produced at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, ON utilizing WeedMD’s own terpene-rich indoor and outdoor biomass.

The Company is also the exclusive Canadian supplier and distributor of acclaimed U.S.-based wellness house Mary’s Medicinals, with topicals production underway at WeedMD’s extraction hub. A product update will be provided in the coming weeks, with products expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

