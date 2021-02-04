Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics Software Market Size is USD 33770 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BI and Analytics Software Market is Segmented by Type (Content Analytics, Professional Services, Managed Services), by Application (Healthcare, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Power), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the BI Software Category.

The global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market size is projected to reach USD 33770 Million by 2026, from USD 23940 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Intelligence and Analytics Software market size are: growing focus on digital transformation, rising investments in analytics, rising demand for dashboards for data visualization, increase in adoption of cloud, and increase in data generation.

In large corporations, the use of business intelligence and analytics software is significant; however, small and medium-sized organizations are also looking for investments in this software due to the benefits associated with it. The popularity of cloud deployment options has also given SMBs enormous advantages and greatly increased their adoption rate.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1H422/Business_Intelligence_and_Analytics_Software_Market

COVID-19 IMPACT ON BI AND ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE

The need for all businesses to put their data to work to speed up the decision-making process has been expedited by COVID-19. A systematic practice in business intelligence can allow companies to identify proper metrics to better survive the crisis.

Business intelligence helps enterprises to take a closer look at how they operate by taking note of where they do well and where they can change. Business intelligence is aimed at leveraging knowledge to make decisions that maximize and optimize sales.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BI AND ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET SIZE

Rising demands for dashboards for data visualization to enhance the ability in making business decisions is expected to drive the growth of business intelligence and analytics software market size. Data visualization tools are implemented by organizations across verticals to easily interpret data and extract actionable business insights. Cloud data visualization tools allow organizations to provide a cost-effective and scalable way of analyzing data. The ability to visualize data helps businesses identify market drivers and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) through BI solutions. It helps to remove redundant data in order to uncover patterns, observations, trends, and methods of use that help leverage its growth in the market.