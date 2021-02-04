 

CACI Named a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that Fortune magazine has recognized it as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021, CACI’s 10th time appearing on the list. CACI ranked eighth among Information Technology Services companies worldwide.

CACI earned top scores under Fortune’s survey criteria, which include innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 companies considered by Fortune from around the world.

The honor comes as CACI continues to grow and build its reputation as a leading national security company with new expertise and technology offerings for its government customers. Most recently, CACI delivered a laser communications transmitter to NASA for use on board one of the agency’s deep space missions. CACI is also an innovator in the areas of Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Secure Communications, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Agile Software, and other high-technology fields.

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveys thousands of top corporate executives and directors to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be included on the list.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI has earned this top honor from Fortune again because of the groundbreaking technology our talented employees invent and develop. These advances, which are critical to protect the national security of the United States, are a result of the commitment and dedication CACI engineers, scientists, technicians, and others have exhibited in these exceptional times – to the company and our customers.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

