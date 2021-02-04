 

Genprex Recognizes World Cancer Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announces today that it joins with millions of healthcare advocates around the world in support of World Cancer Day in order to raise awareness, elevate the public understanding of the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control continues to be a priority in the world health and development agenda.

“At Genprex, our primary focus is on the patients and communities we serve. Toward that end, we are relentless in our pursuit to bring innovative and life-saving oncology treatments to patients suffering with cancers for which there are limited or no treatment options,” said Rodney Varner, Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “This World Cancer Day, we extend great appreciation to our research colleagues around the world who are working to alleviate the global cancer burden and to the patients who graciously offer their support through participation in clinical trials in the hope of finding new and effective treatments, not only for themselves, but for those who come after them.”

Genprex is reprogramming the course of cancer by developing gene therapies that have been designed and optimized to administer cancer-fighting genes. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA immunogene therapy, may be administered in combination with approved therapies, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Genprex holds an FDA Fast Track Designation for development of REQORSA in combination with EGFR inhibitor, Tagrisso (marketed by AstraZeneca), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. Genprex is advancing plans for its upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials that combine REQORSA with Tagrisso and with Keytruda (marketed by Merck & Co., Inc.), respectively, for the treatment of NSCLC, both of which are on track to be initiated in the first-half of 2021.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genprex Recognizes World Cancer Day Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announces today that it joins with millions of healthcare advocates …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
27.01.21
Genprex to Present at the Virtual Investor Conference Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4
21.01.21
Genprex to Present its Cutting-Edge Gene Therapies at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo
14.01.21
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
13.01.21
Genprex Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Trials to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:14 Uhr
101
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs