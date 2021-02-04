Genprex Recognizes World Cancer Day

“At Genprex, our primary focus is on the patients and communities we serve. Toward that end, we are relentless in our pursuit to bring innovative and life-saving oncology treatments to patients suffering with cancers for which there are limited or no treatment options,” said Rodney Varner, Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “This World Cancer Day, we extend great appreciation to our research colleagues around the world who are working to alleviate the global cancer burden and to the patients who graciously offer their support through participation in clinical trials in the hope of finding new and effective treatments, not only for themselves, but for those who come after them.”

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announces today that it joins with millions of healthcare advocates around the world in support of World Cancer Day in order to raise awareness, elevate the public understanding of the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control continues to be a priority in the world health and development agenda.

Genprex is reprogramming the course of cancer by developing gene therapies that have been designed and optimized to administer cancer-fighting genes. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA immunogene therapy, may be administered in combination with approved therapies, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Genprex holds an FDA Fast Track Designation for development of REQORSA in combination with EGFR inhibitor, Tagrisso (marketed by AstraZeneca), in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. Genprex is advancing plans for its upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials that combine REQORSA with Tagrisso and with Keytruda (marketed by Merck & Co., Inc.), respectively, for the treatment of NSCLC, both of which are on track to be initiated in the first-half of 2021.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.