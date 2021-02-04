Lantheus Holdings Announces Presentations Featuring its PSMA-Targeted Pipeline Product Candidates at the 2021 ASCO GU Annual Meeting

The presentations will be made available for the duration of conference.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, announced today three abstracts featuring its PSMA-targeted pipeline of product candidates have been selected for poster presentations at the upcoming 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Virtual Meeting, which will be held from February 11-13, 2021. Two of the abstracts relate to PyL, the Company’s PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer, and the third abstract relates to 1095, the Company’s radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.

Details for the ASCO GU presentations based on Company-sponsored studies are as follows:

Date & Time: February 11, 2021, 8:00 AM-6:30 PM ET

Session Title: Poster Session: Prostate Cancer – Advanced Disease

Title: A prospective phase II/III study of PSMA-targeted 18F-DCFPyL-PET/CT in patients (pts) with prostate cancer (PCa) (OSPREY): A sub analysis of disease staging changes in PCa pts with recurrence or metastases on conventional imaging.

Presenter: Jeremy C. Durack, M.D., M.S., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Abstract No: 32

Date & Time: February 11, 2021, 8:00 AM-6:30 PM ET

Session Title: Poster Session: Prostate Cancer – Advanced Disease

Title: PSMA-targeted imaging with 18F-DCFPyL-PET/CT in patients (pts) with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer (PCa): A phase III study (CONDOR) - A sub analysis of correct localization rate (CLR) and positive predictive value (PPV) by standard of truth.

Presenter: Frederic Pouliot, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C.S.C., Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Québec-Université Laval

Abstract No: 33

Date & Time: February 11, 2021, 8:00 AM-6:30 PM ET

Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session: Advanced Prostate Cancer

Title: A multicenter, randomized, controlled phase II study: Efficacy and safety of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy I-131-1095 (1095) plus enzalutamide (enza) in 18F-DCFPyL PSMA scan avid, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients post-abiraterone (abi) progression (ARROW).

Presenter: Oliver Sartor, M.D., Tulane Cancer Center

Abstract No: TPS187

