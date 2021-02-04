 

Surmodics to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, February 11, at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET), as a virtual meeting.

Gary Maharaj, chief executive officer, and Sue Knight, chair of the board, will provide a brief update on business and key strategic initiatives underway at the Company.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SRDX2021 at least five minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in. A webcast replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until February 11, 2022.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.



