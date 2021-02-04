 

Shelby’s Sugar Shop Sweetens Town Center Experience through Nostalgic Confectionary Wonderland

Striving to provide guests with unique, multi-sensory experiences, Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) continues to find new ways to expand and enhance its brands. One example, Shelby’s Sugar Shop, a sweet creation by the Company, has been creating cheer through its array of classic, craft and novelty candies since its initial launch in 2017. The sweet shop provides a colorful, curious environment full of discovery and an added dose of nostalgia delighting both children and adults alike. Now, Shelby’s is bringing joy to more people than ever before through new common area locations, providing an experiential opportunity for guests of all ages.

The expansion of Shelby’s Sugar Shop includes brand-new locations at Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, Ohio; The Outlet Collection|Seattle in Auburn, Washington; and The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Dayton, Ohio. Additionally, the expansion will feature a reinvention of the current location at WestShore Plaza in Tampa, Florida. The four new locations join existing Shelby’s Sugar Shops in Mentor and Youngstown, Ohio; Aurora, Colorado; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Shelby’s Sugar Shop adds such a unique energy and experience – not to mention flavor – to our town centers,” said Jennifer Moretti, Senior Vice President and Chief Activation Officer at Washington Prime Group. “We’re thrilled to offer guests an opportunity to enjoy sweet treats, both new, beloved and unexpected, while also providing a meaningful experience that aligns with our core values of inclusion and respect.”

Shelby’s Sugar Shop follows the journey of a spirited young girl named Shelby from a picturesque country setting to the heart of a big city, enjoying life’s sweetest adventures along the way. Shelby travels the world looking for sweet, fun treats to enjoy, from the rural landscape to the bustling city. Expanding on her special story, the Company has created new friends for Shelby to interact with and share with guests. Wielding bravery and acceptance, Shelby understands the importance of inclusivity, and her new friends represent the Company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Shelby believes that no matter how old you are, where you’re from, how you talk or even what you look like, we are all a lot more alike than we are different. Shelby reminds town center guests of the importance of celebrating our differences and that life’s adventures are sweeter with friendship, acceptance – and candy!

