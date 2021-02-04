 

tZERO Announces Partnership with Tokensoft Transfer Agent to Trade Digital Securities

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today a technology integration with Tokensoft subsidiary, Tokensoft Transfer Agent, an SEC-registered transfer agent, to support issuers using Tokensoft’s digitization and transfer agent services. Following the integration, Tokensoft’s digital security technology will be interoperable with tZERO’s secondary trading technology, allowing securities of issuers utilizing Tokensoft’s services to seamlessly onboard and trade on the tZERO ATS, an alternative trading system (ATS) that is operated by tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer, subject to tZERO ATS’s trading terms and due diligence.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are excited to partner with Tokensoft and look forward to providing a more efficient and simplified process for these issuers to access secondary liquidity through the tZERO ATS.”

Tokensoft is a leading technology platform for blockchain-enabled securities that streamlines the compliance and transfer procedures in the securities market. The Tokensoft Transfer Agent has launched the first ’40 Act fund and the first IPO on the blockchain.

Tokensoft CEO Mason Borda said, “Our mission aligns with tZERO in advancing the adoption of blockchain in financial markets. We are excited to integrate with tZERO and provide our customers with a path for secondary liquidity on an industry-leading trading platform.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

Wertpapier


