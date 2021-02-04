Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (the “Company” or “Pulse Biosciences”), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $60,000,000 from time to time through an “at the market equity” offering program (the “Offering”). The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the Offering for general working capital purposes, including the ongoing investment in current and future clinical and pre-clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Company’s proprietary NPS technology including applications outside of dermatology, the development and enhancement of its CellFX System, obtaining further regulatory clearances for its CellFX System, sales and marketing activities, and general corporate operations. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent (the “Sales Agent”). The Sales Agent may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The prospectus supplement filed today adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-246346) for the offering of Shares. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company, the Offering and the risks the Company is currently facing. You may obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares of the Company, which is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of Shares in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.