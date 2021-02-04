 

State Street Global Advisors Expands Fixed Income ETF Offering with Its First Actively Managed Municipal Bond ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the launch of the SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND). Developed by State Street Global Advisors and Nuveen, the global investment manager of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (“TIAA”), MBND is an actively managed ETF that enhances the SPDR municipal bond ETF suite, which currently comprises three index-based ETFs - SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI), SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB), and SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM).

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Nuveen, a recognized leader in municipal bond investing, by offering a fund that aims to identify undervalued opportunities in the muni bond market and generate tax-exempt income,” said Sue Thompson, head of SPDR Americas Distribution at State Street Global Advisors. “Given the challenges facing fixed income investors after more than a decade of falling interest rates, we believe an actively managed municipal bond ETF can add value to client portfolios.”

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF seeks to provide current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective when consistent with MBND’s primary objective. In selecting securities for MBND, Nuveen utilizes a rules-based, value-oriented strategy designed to identify higher-yielding and undervalued municipal bonds that offer above-average total return potential. This approach combines top-down duration, sector, and credit quality guidance provided by Nuveen’s investment committee with deep credit research from one of the industry’s largest teams.

The ETF targets a weighted average duration between 4.5 and 7 years and a weighted average maturity between 5 and 12 years. MBND is managed by Timothy Ryan and Steven Hlavin, portfolio managers at Nuveen, and has a gross expense ratio of 40 basis points (0.40%).

“As the search for yield continues to be top of mind for investors in the current low-rate environment, recent monetary policy and liquidity support may create significant tailwinds for municipal bonds,” said Timothy Ryan, portfolio manager and managing director at Nuveen. “We think an actively managed municipal strategy offers investors an opportunity to generate additional yield from the key tax benefits offered by municipal investments.”

