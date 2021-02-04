 

Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination

Advent Technologies Inc. (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (“AMCI”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The combined company, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Advent” or the “Company”), will begin trading on Nasdaq tomorrow, February 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ADN”.

The Business Combination, which was approved at a special meeting of AMCI’s stockholders held virtually on February 2, 2021, creates a leading next generation fuel cell technology company and builds on a number of important achievements, including: over 50 international patents; 15 years of research leading to the development of intellectual property including the next generation of materials for high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology from Advent’s selection in the L’Innovator program that promise higher power and lifetime at lower cost; a collaboration, funded by an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (“ARPA-E”) OPEN award, to continue development of next-generation HT-PEM fuel cell technology; leveraging HT-PEM for deploying liquid hydrogen carriers such as dimethyl ether (DME) in fuel cells through funding by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) of the DoE; and introducing advanced low cost water electrolysis for the production of hydrogen via the conclusion of a Department of Energy (“DoE”) HydroGen Program. All these achievements enable Advent to develop fuel cells ideally suited for heavy-duty automotive and aviation applications.

“Today is an important milestone for the entire Advent team as we continue on our mission to advance the development and manufacturing of our platform technology and unlock the hydrogen economy,” said Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent. “Going forward, our new capital resources will enable us to accelerate product developments and our manufacturing of critical components for a diversified range of high-growth new energy markets. We have a proven business model and a technology that we believe represents the missing piece in fuel cells and advanced materials. I look forward to continuing our work to address the biggest challenges facing the hydrogen economy and am deeply proud of our team’s work in getting us to this point.”

