Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5pm ET to discuss its financial results and corporate update for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.



The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (855) 797-6910 (USA) or (262) 912-6260 (International) and enter the passcode 6391931. The replay of the call will be available for one year.