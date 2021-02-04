Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.