Rideshare Rental, Inc., Formerly YayYo, Inc., Announces That Acuitas Group Holdings, LLC, Will Become the Largest and Controlling Stockholder in the Company

Terren Peizer, Sole Owner of Acuitas Group Holdings, LLC, Will be Appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rideshare Rental, Inc.

Mr. Peizer Will Focus to Uplist the Company’s Common Stock Immediately

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rideshare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc. (“RSR” or the “Company”) (OTC:YAYO), which, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, is a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ramy El-Batrawi, acting through his holding company X, LLC, has entered into an agreement with Acuitas Group Holdings, LLC, in which, among other things, X, LLC will sell to Acuitas 6,000,000 shares of RSR common stock, which, in combination with its current holdings, will result in Acuitas becoming the Company’s controlling stockholder (the “Agreement”) with 10,055,512 shares.

Also pursuant to the Agreement, which is subject to review and approval by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), Mr. Terren Peizer, Acuitas' Sole Member will be nominated as Executive Chairman of the company. The Agreement also provides that current Board Chairman Mr. Stephen M. Sanchez will step down from that position in favor of Mr. Peizer but will be nominated to serve as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sanchez currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of PDQ Pickup LLC, a company engaged in the moving and logistics industry (“PDQ Pickup”). As part of the Agreement, XLLC will sell a portion of its minority stake in PDQ Pickup to Acuitas.

In addition, Mr. Peizer will immediately, focus, and work to affect an uplisting of RSR’s common stock from the over-the-counter market (“OTC”) to either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market. Mr. Sanchez is expected to work closely with Mr. Peizer to achieve this goal.

The transactions contemplated by the Agreement are expected to close on or around February 15. Mr. El-Batrawi will resign as both CEO and a member of the Board, effective either February 15 or upon the Board’s action to appoint Messrs. Peizer and Sanchez to their new roles, whichever is sooner.

Mr. El-Batrawi commented, “I am very pleased with this transaction, which I believe will provide RSR with a majority stockholder in Acuitas that shares our historic commitment to technology, customers and employees and can immediately add strategic and operational value.” As Founder, Chairman, CEO, and majority stockholder of his two public companies, OnTrak, Inc. and BioVie, Inc, Terren Peizer has created approximately $2.5 billion in enterprise value. Mr. Peizer owns 4 other private companies that potentially have even greater value than the two public companies.