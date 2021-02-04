 

PENNEXX has Engaged Top Tier PCAOB Audit Firm Assurance Dimensions to Audit Their Financials and Assist the Company in its Up-Listing to OTCQB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:32  |  37   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX) signed an agreement with Assurance Dimensions, a certified PCAOB, to begin the formal audit process for the financials necessary to up by utilizing to the OTCQB.

Having audited financials provides the public with assurance that their financial statements can be relied upon. This provides an excellent indicator toward investor confidence. 

Being audited and up-listed to the OTCQB enables the company to be purchased by a greater range of institutional investors.

This will validate that Pennexx is maintaining its finances by utilizing generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP), providing transparency.

Assurance Dimensions https://assurancedimensions.com was founded in 2008, has four offices in Florida, and services over 400 clients a year. Their mission is to provide their “clients with unparalleled service, quality, and expertise to help them make informed financial decisions in the present and future.”

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, “Elevating the status of the company to an audited status has been a goal since YourSocialOffers.com joined Pennexx and we are excited to work with the experienced staff at Assurance Dimensions.” 

According to https://myboyum.com/ma-and-due-diligence/do-reviewed-or-audited-financ ..., “These services are an investment in the company that can improve the business and lead to greater earnings in the long run.”

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PENNEXX has Engaged Top Tier PCAOB Audit Firm Assurance Dimensions to Audit Their Financials and Assist the Company in its Up-Listing to OTCQB Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX) signed an agreement with Assurance Dimensions, a certified PCAOB, to begin the formal audit process for the financials necessary to up by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
PENNEXX Has Submitted Its Formal Patent Application for the YourSocialOffers.com Technology
28.01.21
PENNEXX Expects Profits for the First Quarter of This Year
25.01.21
Pennexx has Accepted an Offer to Appear on AMC's NewsWatch TV to be Presented to an Audience of Approximately 700,000 Viewers
21.01.21
PENNEXX Prepares for Uplisting to OTCQB, Discusses the Value of its $34.9 Million NOL Carryforward, and Announces Issuance of Shares to its Management Staff
14.01.21
Pennexx’s Your Social Offers Opens SMS Text Messaging for Merchants to Share Offers
12.01.21
Pennexx Has Completed an Agreement Estimated to Bring the Company Millions in Revenues Over the Course of Its Three-Year Term
07.01.21
Pennexx Foods Inc. Begins Name Change to Pennexx Technologies Inc.