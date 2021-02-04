New Research Demonstrates the Clinical Utility with Daxor’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100) in Critical Care

The aim of the study titled “A Quantitative Analysis of Clinical End Points of Resuscitation After Massive Blood Transfusion,” was to perform a comparative analysis of blood volume status following massive transfusion protocols (MTP), both clinically and quantitatively, to determine if endpoints of resuscitation were adequately achieved utilizing the BVA-100 blood test. Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor's Chief Scientific Officer stated "A key goal of MTP is to save critically ill patients suffering severe blood loss by transfusing them to euvolemia -- when care teams do not give optimal transfusions there can be significant negative and sometimes fatal outcomes."

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine showing the BVA-100 blood test accurately and uniquely reflects blood volume status after massive blood transfusion, a key metric for this procedure, while traditional clinical metrics fail in 80% of the cases analyzed.

Data presented revealed that only 20% of the patients in this study were euvolemic (optimal blood volume), with 24% demonstrating hypovolemia (too little blood volume), despite meeting traditional clinical surrogates indicative of euvolemia. Whitney Carlton, M.D., lead investigator concluded, “Traditional endpoints of resuscitation after implementation of MTP may not accurately reflect true blood volume.”

“This data is concordant with a wide body of published studies showing that indirect measures offer low clinical utility as indicators of true intravascular volume status,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “The BVA-100 blood test provides a simple and accurate means to directly measure blood volume and composition ensuring that MTP is effective and accurate. We are excited that our diagnostic is being used to support the ongoing research in the area of critical care.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.