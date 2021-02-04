 

Isoray Announces Pricing of $45 Million Public Offering

RICHLAND, Wash., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced the pricing of its public offering of 36,000,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.25 per share. Isoray intends to use the gross proceeds of approximately $45 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, from the offering to fund operations, research and development efforts, potential future acquisitions of complementary businesses or technologies, sales and marketing initiatives, and for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, and for general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Isoray granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Isoray pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 that was originally filed on January 23, 2020 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 4, 2020, and the base prospectus contained therein (File No. 333-236025). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be available on the website of the SEC and may also be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

