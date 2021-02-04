Inuvo Announces Preliminary Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Preliminary Financial Highlights:

Revenue totaled $44.6 million for the full year 2020

Revenue totaled $12.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 40% sequentially

IntentKey revenue totaled $10.4 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 22% year-over-year

IntentKey revenue totaled $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 34% year-over-year

ValidClick revenue totaled $9.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of 48.5% sequentially



“We continued to build momentum throughout 2020 after the initial decline experienced in the second quarter resulting from COVID-19. While the impacts of COVID-19 remain present within our industry, we would expect ValidClick to be back to normal within 2021 and the IntentKey to continue growing,” stated Rich Howe, CEO of Inuvo.

Conference Call Details:

The Company is in the process of finalizing its financial statements and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a business update.



Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-289-0438

International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2423

Conference ID: 1881018

Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143468

A telephone replay will be available through February 25, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 1881018 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

Additionally, Richard Howe, CEO, and Wally Ruiz, CFO, will be meeting with investors at the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

The preliminary financial information in this press release has been prepared internally by management and has not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary financial information presented herein and such changes could be material. This preliminary financial data should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period.