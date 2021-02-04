 

Red White & Bloom Completes USD $6.12 million Non-Convertible Debenture Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:40  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it closed a debenture unit financing to an arm’s-length investor on a private placement basis.

The Debenture is not convertible, unsecured and bears interest at the rate of 7% per annum. The principal amount of the Debenture and accrued interest is payable on April 1, 2022 (the “Maturity Date”).

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the Private Placement for the following:

1) The expansion of its Platinum Vape business as it prepares for its launch in Arizona;

2) Funding certain pre-closing operational plans for its previously announced acquisition of a THC Cultivation Center License and Associated Assets in Illinois;

3) General corporate and working capital.

The Debenture Unit consists of a USD $6,120,000 principal amount of debenture (the “Debenture”) and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) netting the Company approximately US $6,000,000 after fees and expenses. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Tyler Troup, Managing Director
Circadian Group IR
IR@RedWhiteBloom.com 

Visit us on the web: www.RedWhiteBloom.com 

Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @rwbbrands
Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands
Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations.  When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.  The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the implementation of the Company’s business plan and the PharmaCo acquisition.  Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Completes USD $6.12 million Non-Convertible Debenture Financing TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it closed a debenture unit financing to an arm’s-length investor on a private placement basis. The Debenture …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Red White & Bloom Applauds Joint Statement on Cannabis Reform
27.01.21
Red White & Bloom and High Times Respond to Demand with Second Release of Branded Cannabis Products in Michigan under Exclusive License
13.01.21
Red White & Bloom Completes All Cash Payments for the Platinum Vape Acquisition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.07.20
12
Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger
19.03.20
11
U.S. DOJ Puts Cannabis MSOs Under the Microscope, New IPOs Could be the Perfect Way to Play the Fall