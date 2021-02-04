Red White & Bloom Completes USD $6.12 million Non-Convertible Debenture Financing

The Debenture is not convertible, unsecured and bears interest at the rate of 7% per annum. The principal amount of the Debenture and accrued interest is payable on April 1, 2022 (the “Maturity Date”).

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it closed a debenture unit financing to an arm’s-length investor on a private placement basis.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the Private Placement for the following:

1) The expansion of its Platinum Vape business as it prepares for its launch in Arizona;

2) Funding certain pre-closing operational plans for its previously announced acquisition of a THC Cultivation Center License and Associated Assets in Illinois;

3) General corporate and working capital.



The Debenture Unit consists of a USD $6,120,000 principal amount of debenture (the “Debenture”) and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) netting the Company approximately US $6,000,000 after fees and expenses. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

