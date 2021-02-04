 

Clikia Corp Acquires Significant Non-Controlling Stake in Aether Diamonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that it has taken a significant non-controlling investment stake in leading lab-grown diamond producer, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”).

Through its unique IP-protected production process, Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to make beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from damaging excess CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere. Management also believes Aether is an advantageous vehicle for investment exposure because it is an early-stage venture, allowing the Company to secure a material stake for $150K as part of a $1.5 million round.

Aether has already amassed over $1 million in preorders just one month after announcing its inception.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, stated, “We recently launched our Amani Jewelers subsidiary as one route to capitalize on the robust growth potential of the lab-grown diamond market, but we have enough conviction in this thesis that we wanted to also take advantage of what we feel is a tremendous opportunity to own a piece of a strong brand with early traction before it launches on a full commercial scale. Aether is special. Other lab-grown diamond producers can claim they don’t contribute to making the world a worse place. But Aether can claim its methods actually make the world a better place, one beautiful stone at a time.”

On a macro level, the Company strongly believes in the long-term growth and value potential of the global lab-grown diamonds space, which is expected to grow to over $27 billion in annual sales by 2023, according to recent Marketwatch.com research.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision – to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clikia Corp Acquires Significant Non-Controlling Stake in Aether Diamonds FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that it has taken a significant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:58 Uhr
Ballard Power füllt eine Lücke: H2-betriebene Tanker für grünen Wasserstoff aus Chile, Saudi-Arabien oder den UAE
12:05 Uhr
OMV gibt bisherige Ölförderziele auf - Chemiesparte mit mehr Gewicht
12:02 Uhr
Linde Aktie: Landesweites H2-Tankstellennetz und grösste H2-Anlage Asiens in SüdKorea gemeinsam mit Hyosung
03.02.21
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
02.02.21
TEXEL Energy Storage: New report released by U.S. National Laboratory on game-changing grid-scale battery technology
02.02.21
Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board
01.02.21
ANSCHÜTZ + Company: Clever Tanken: Kraftstoffpreise ziehen im Januar kräftig an
01.02.21
Der weltweit erste Hualong One-Reaktor hat kommerziellen Betrieb aufgenommen
30.01.21
H2REIHE-KW 4-Update: H2-News diese Woche von Nel, Plug Power, NIKOLA, Siemens Energy u.a. – einige Überraschungen inclusive
28.01.21
GCA kündigt wichtige Anpassungsinitiativen beim Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.07.20
694
CO2 über 400ppm - Erde irreversibel geschädigt