Clikia Corp Acquires Significant Non-Controlling Stake in Aether Diamonds

Through its unique IP-protected production process, Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to make beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from damaging excess CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere. Management also believes Aether is an advantageous vehicle for investment exposure because it is an early-stage venture, allowing the Company to secure a material stake for $150K as part of a $1.5 million round.

FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that it has taken a significant non-controlling investment stake in leading lab-grown diamond producer, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”).

Aether has already amassed over $1 million in preorders just one month after announcing its inception.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, stated, “We recently launched our Amani Jewelers subsidiary as one route to capitalize on the robust growth potential of the lab-grown diamond market, but we have enough conviction in this thesis that we wanted to also take advantage of what we feel is a tremendous opportunity to own a piece of a strong brand with early traction before it launches on a full commercial scale. Aether is special. Other lab-grown diamond producers can claim they don’t contribute to making the world a worse place. But Aether can claim its methods actually make the world a better place, one beautiful stone at a time.”

On a macro level, the Company strongly believes in the long-term growth and value potential of the global lab-grown diamonds space, which is expected to grow to over $27 billion in annual sales by 2023, according to recent Marketwatch.com research.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision – to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.