 

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Name Change to Eneti Inc. to be Effective February 8, 2021

MONACO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s shareholders approved the change of the Company’s name to “Eneti Inc.” at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders held on February 3, 2021. The name change reflects the Company’s previously announced transition to a sustainable future. The change of name will take effect, and the Company’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NETI”, on February 8, 2021. The CUSIP number of Y2294C 107 will be assigned to the Company’s common shares when the change of name becomes effective.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (to be renamed Eneti Inc. effective February 8, 2021) announced on August 3, 2020, its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and towards marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company intends to sell or have commitments to sell its remaining wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2021. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com (to be www.Eneti-Inc.com effective February 8, 2021) , which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation, and specifically decline any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

