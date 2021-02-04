 

InspireMD Announces Pricing of Upsized $18 Million Underwritten Public Offering

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. ("InspireMD") (NYSE:NSPR), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of securities for gross proceeds of $18 million (or $20.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional securities) prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by InspireMD.

The offering is comprised of 29,032,258 Units, priced at a public offering price of $0.62 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one share of Common Stock and one Series G Warrant to purchase one-half of one share of Common Stock, at an exercise price of $0.682 per share and expiring on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

A total of 29,032,258 Units will be issued and sold in the offering. In addition, InspireMD has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 4,354,838 Units consisting of 4,354,838 shares of Common Stock and/or 2,177,419 Series G Warrants, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-252199), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 3, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed by InspireMD with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
03.02.21
InspireMD Secures Partner for Intended Registration and Distribution of CGuard EPS in Mainland China
26.01.21
InspireMD's CGuard Featured in Multiple Presentations, Including a Live Case Demonstration During the Leipzig Interventional Congress January 25-29, 2021

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
32
InspireMD (NSPR) - spekulativ strong buy !