Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infant nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent to reach an incredible $61.6 billion by 2026. One of the major demographic factors contributing to this rapid growth is a fast growing population of young working mothers around the world relying on the convenience of infant nutrition formulas. According to the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences, many young mothers participating in the workforce lack the time for frequent and lengthy breastfeeding, creating intense demand for nutritious formula alternatives. Furthermore, markets in developed countries have seen an increased focus on health in recent years. These factors are contributing to huge opportunities for companies in the infant nutrition space, such as Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

As the infant nutrition market surges, Isreal-based food and nutrition company Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) is capitalizing on the rise of plant-based foods and increased focus on consumer health. Else Nutrition has developed a 100 percent plant-based, non-soy, and GMO-free infant nutrition formula that meets the highest standard for nutrition and industry standards to be considered a clean label product. At a time when nutrition products that parents can trust are in higher demand than ever, Else Nutrition is bringing to market a highly disruptive product that is backed by leading US pediatricians and nutritionists.

In recent months, Else has made significant headway distributing its infant nutrition products in the North American market. The company successfully launched its products online through its e-store and via Amazon in 2020 and Else products are now being made available at a rapidly growing list of major US retailers. On December 23, the company announced that beginning in February 2021, its products would be available at major US health food retailer Sprouts Farmers Market. In early January, Else announced that plant-based food ecommerce retailer PlantX would be stocking Else products as part of PlantX's newly created baby products section on its ecommerce platform. On February 2, Else announced that it had signed an agreement with Thrive Market, a US-based online retailer of wellness, nutrition, and better-for-you food products, providing the company with yet another valuable distribution channel.