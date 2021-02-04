 

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: Revenue and EBIT for fiscal year 2020 better than expected

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 14:57  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
WashTec AG: Revenue and EBIT for fiscal year 2020 better than expected

04-Feb-2021 / 14:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For the fourth quarter 2020, WashTec achieved significantly better-than-expected revenue and earnings. Thus, overall, 2020 financial performance exceeded the expectation set at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2020 was 13.2% below prior year and at €378.7m (prior year: €436.5m). In its previously published revenue guidance, the Company had still expected a decline in revenue of 15-20%.

According to preliminary figures, the higher revenue and consistent cost management resulted in higher earnings than expected. For fiscal year 2020, WashTec expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €20.1m (prior year: €36.3m) and an EBIT margin of 5.3% (prior year: 8.3%). This result includes one-time expenses amounting to €5.6m, including but not limited to impairments of intangible assets. Adjusted for this effect, the EBIT margin was 6.8%. The forecasted EBIT margin of 3-5% was thus also exceeded.

The complete and audited annual financial statements 2020 are expected to be published on the Company's website on 31 March 2021, and the publication of detailed preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020 is planned for the first half of February 2021.


Contact:
WashTec AG
Investor Relations
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1165924

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1165924  04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165924&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: Revenue and EBIT for fiscal year 2020 better than expected DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results WashTec AG: Revenue and EBIT for fiscal year 2020 better than expected 04-Feb-2021 / 14:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG schließt 2020 mit erneuter Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung ab - Vorläufige ...
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Umsatz und EBIT im Geschäftsjahr 2020 besser als erwartet (deutsch)
14:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Umsatz und EBIT im Geschäftsjahr 2020 besser als erwartet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
208
750750; Washtec, Kauf oder Finger weg?