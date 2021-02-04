DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

WashTec AG: Revenue and EBIT for fiscal year 2020 better than expected



04-Feb-2021 / 14:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For the fourth quarter 2020, WashTec achieved significantly better-than-expected revenue and earnings. Thus, overall, 2020 financial performance exceeded the expectation set at the beginning of the fourth quarter.



Preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2020 was 13.2% below prior year and at €378.7m (prior year: €436.5m). In its previously published revenue guidance, the Company had still expected a decline in revenue of 15-20%.



According to preliminary figures, the higher revenue and consistent cost management resulted in higher earnings than expected. For fiscal year 2020, WashTec expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €20.1m (prior year: €36.3m) and an EBIT margin of 5.3% (prior year: 8.3%). This result includes one-time expenses amounting to €5.6m, including but not limited to impairments of intangible assets. Adjusted for this effect, the EBIT margin was 6.8%. The forecasted EBIT margin of 3-5% was thus also exceeded.



The complete and audited annual financial statements 2020 are expected to be published on the Company's website on 31 March 2021, and the publication of detailed preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020 is planned for the first half of February 2021.





Contact:

WashTec AG

Investor Relations

Dr. Kerstin Reden

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135 04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

