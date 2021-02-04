78% of Beecham Research Survey Respondents Say They Use eSIMs or Expect to Use eSIMs in the Future

As the report notes, new IoT connectivity services and eSIM-based IoT devices – such as Sierra Wireless’ Smart Connectivity service and Ready-to-Connect devices -- help enterprises overcome these challenges, delivering them the simple, always-on, cost-effective connectivity they need for IoT project success.

A new report conducted by Beecham Research and sponsored by Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the global leader in IoT solutions, finds that enterprises are experiencing challenges in achieving the ‘always-on’ connectivity they need for business critical IoT projects.

Scaling, Costs and Managing Multiple Vendors Are Top IoT Project Challenges for Enterprises

The report -- Business-Critical IoT Connectivity Solutions: Key Management Challenges -- includes a survey of enterprise IoT users and product manufacturers that identifies some of these IoT connectivity challenges. For example, of the survey respondents:

80% say they consider scaling IoT projects globally to be quite or very challenging,

to be quite or very challenging, 78% say they consider reducing IoT project Total Ownership Cost (TOC) and Bill of Materials (BPM) costs to be quite or very challenging, and

costs to be quite or very challenging, and 69% say they consider managing multiple vendors during IoT project development and deployment to be quite or very challenging.

The report also finds that logistical issues associated with traditional SIMs contribute to these IoT connectivity challenges. These issues are leading enterprises to look for alternatives to traditional SIM cards, such as embedded SIMs (eSIMs), with 78% of those surveyed for the report saying they were either using eSIMs or expected to use eSIMs in the future.

Regarding which eSIM attributes were either quite important or very important to their business,

97% of the report’s survey respondents said eSIMs’ diagnostic tools for fast troubleshooting ;

; 89% said the ability to activate eSIMs anytime, anywhere, globally ; and

; and 87% said eSIM’s end-to-end security.

"The Internet of Things is all about connecting to remote devices for useful data. The connection itself is crucial – no connection, no data,” said Robin Duke-Woolley, founder and CEO of Beecham Research. “As IoT data becomes increasingly critical to business operations, enterprises are realizing they need always-on connectivity if they want fast, reliable, and secure access to this data. eSIMs and new global IoT connectivity services help companies gain this always-on connectivity, and with it, the ability to lower IoT project costs and increase project revenues.”