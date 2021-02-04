 

DocuSign Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Digitally Transform Producer Onboarding and Contracting

Boston, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with DocuSign, which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. An integration between Duck Creek Distribution Management and DocuSign eSignature enables insurance carriers to enhance producer experiences and create operational efficiencies.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time.

“Digitally transforming producer onboarding and contracting allows insurers to deliver a superior experience by completing applications or contracting in minutes with e-signatures, as opposed to days with paperwork” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “E-signatures are a proven value-add, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome DocuSign into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

“For many years, customers have been integrating DocuSign eSignature with Distribution Management, and we are excited to announce this partnership,” said Prasad Boppana, VP of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. “Our joint customers enjoy several advantages, including reduced operational costs, increased transparency with upfront status tracking, and faster revenue realization.”

An Anywhere Enabled Integration now available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange allows insurers to send producers requests for electronic document signatures within streamlined or fully-automated onboarding workflows. Using this service with Duck Creek Distribution Management allows insurers to improve ease of doing business and quickly get agents, brokers, and other intermediaries selling products and working with customers.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

