 

goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A media release including goeasy Q4 2020 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET
Dial-in: US/Canada toll-free 1-866-219-5269 / International 1-703-736-7431
Passcode: 1937469 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call
Webcast: http://investors.goeasy.com/

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast. For questions, media may contact Jason Mullins, President & CEO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until February 25, 2021 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode number 1937469.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Contacts:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
goeasy Ltd.
(905) 272-2788
 Farhan Ali Khan
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
goeasy Ltd.
(905) 272-2788



