Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce the first shipments of nano-infused products are being sent out to Asia and the US. This is just the beginning of a very fruitful and productive relationship with our partner BioHealth Water, and we look forward to working with their team in the roll-out of these products. BioHealth will set up comprehensive focus groups and market research studies that will gather valuable feedback which will be vital to the Company in planning the full rollout of these products later this year. The partnership with BioHealth Water and Alset is an integral part of our 2021 strategy, which will allow the Company the opportunity to showcase our nano-technology in a variety of applications.”

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has begun shipping its initial production run of propriety nano-infused products through its distribution agreement with BioHealth Water Inc. (“BioHealth Water”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alset International Limited (SGX:40V) (“Alset”). The nano-infused products were shipped to locations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

“I have always believed that our nano technology has been an undervalued asset of the Company. Our focus over the past few years has been on the hemp/CBD aspect of our technology; and how it is a superior delivery leads to greater bioavailability, especially compared to other mediums on the market. I believe that the Nano Energy Water and Nano Nitrous Oxide products will demonstrate to the retail and investor communities how dynamic this technology can be; and how it can be utilized in a number of different applications. The Company has not dropped its focus on hemp and CBD; there are a number of new products and partnerships in this category that are being finalized. I look forward to giving a wider range view to shareholders in my annual letter which will be released in the coming weeks where I will delve deeper into our 2021 strategy, which will have a heavy focus on hemp and CBD products. I am quite confident that 2021 will be the year the Company turns the corner; we have a number of partnerships and relationships in the works that will increase topline revenue and unlock shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (http://www.plantbodyessentials.co).

About Alset International Limited

Incorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in July 2010, Alset International Limited (f.k.a. Singapore eDevelopment Limited) is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) information technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information on Alset, please visit www.alsetinternational.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com ﻿