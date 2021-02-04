 

Recruiter.com’s Recruiter Index to be Featured on CNBC for Ninth Consecutive Month

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world’s largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company’s Recruiter Index for January 2021 live on CNBC this Thursday, February 4, on “The Exchange,” which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The Recruiter Index is a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network, which is comprised of more than 27,500 small and independent recruiters. It has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department’s jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters.

“As our network continues to grow, the data we are generating across the business landscape provides strong insight into areas of business that show the most potential for growth, and I am excited for the opportunity to once again share the latest results with the CNBC audience,” said Sohn.  

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world’s largest network of over 27,500 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads in the next 30 days, expected robust recoveries in the healthcare, construction and education segments, and the anticipated increase in demand in the aviation / aerospace segment and the arts / music / journalism segment. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




