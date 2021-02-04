GCAC Announces Health Canada Medical Cannabis Sales License

GCAC developed a new Cannabis-Consultation service for Efixii, where patients request an in-app consultation for medical cannabis with a registered Health Canada practitioner. Then, in accordance with the Cannabis Act, the practitioner prepares the patient’s official Medical Document and sends to the GCAC shop where the patient orders Efixii-certified medical cannabis.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (" GCAC" or the " Company" ) ( CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF ), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, today announced it has commenced the licensing process to become a Health Canada Medical Sales License holder under the Cannabis Act. GCAC will operate as a non-possession cannabis retailer that connects buyers to cultivators via Health Canada practitioners using a retail dropship model.

GCAC’s recent funding of $1 million dollars will be used to acquire a Medical Sales License and establish a retail dropship web shop. GCAC’s prior agreement with Purity-IQ means that the Efixii shop dropships trustworthy, certified medical cannabis, thereby ensuring better patient outcomes.

Canada is the world’s largest federally regulated market for medical cannabis, with $600 million in medical cannabis sales per year [1]. However, only 37% of Canadians using cannabis for medical purposes have a Health Canada Medical Document from a health-care practitioner [2]. Efixii changes that by making Medical Documents easier to acquire, from the comfort of your own home, and by also offering the highest quality, Efixii-certified medical cannabis direct to patients.

Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC said, “We know that Efixii ensures transparency from seed to sale but we’re acutely aware of both the lack of trust and difficulty in acquiring consistent medical cannabis. That’s why we developed our proprietary in-app health-care concept. It combines Efixii-certified cultivators powered by Purity-IQ’s Cannabis Authenticity & Purity Standard (CAPS), which also requires brands to conduct batch-to-batch scientific and proprietary fingerprint matching, to deliver the best, safest and consistent medical cannabis experience for all Canadians.”