 

GCAC Announces Health Canada Medical Cannabis Sales License

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Efixii App Gains Health Canada Cannabis-Consultation Feature for $600 Million Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, today announced it has commenced the licensing process to become a Health Canada Medical Sales License holder under the Cannabis Act. GCAC will operate as a non-possession cannabis retailer that connects buyers to cultivators via Health Canada practitioners using a retail dropship model.

GCAC developed a new Cannabis-Consultation service for Efixii, where patients request an in-app consultation for medical cannabis with a registered Health Canada practitioner. Then, in accordance with the Cannabis Act, the practitioner prepares the patient’s official Medical Document and sends to the GCAC shop where the patient orders Efixii-certified medical cannabis.

GCAC’s recent funding of $1 million dollars will be used to acquire a Medical Sales License and establish a retail dropship web shop. GCAC’s prior agreement with Purity-IQ means that the Efixii shop dropships trustworthy, certified medical cannabis, thereby ensuring better patient outcomes.

Canada is the world’s largest federally regulated market for medical cannabis, with $600 million in medical cannabis sales per year [1]. However, only 37% of Canadians using cannabis for medical purposes have a Health Canada Medical Document from a health-care practitioner [2]. Efixii changes that by making Medical Documents easier to acquire, from the comfort of your own home, and by also offering the highest quality, Efixii-certified medical cannabis direct to patients.

Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC said, “We know that Efixii ensures transparency from seed to sale but we’re acutely aware of both the lack of trust and difficulty in acquiring consistent medical cannabis. That’s why we developed our proprietary in-app health-care concept. It combines Efixii-certified cultivators powered by Purity-IQ’s Cannabis Authenticity & Purity Standard (CAPS), which also requires brands to conduct batch-to-batch scientific and proprietary fingerprint matching, to deliver the best, safest and consistent medical cannabis experience for all Canadians.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCAC Announces Health Canada Medical Cannabis Sales License Efixii App Gains Health Canada Cannabis-Consultation Feature for $600 Million MarketVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:11 Uhr
1.479
Gelingt Fundamental Applications Corp. mit Serum TM der große Durchbruch?