 

ModivCare Delivers Free, Fresh Produce to Trenton Residents in Need

Partnership with Trenton Health Team and Snipes Farm and Education Center to Improve Health Outcomes in the Capital City

Trenton, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModivCare Solutions, LLC (“ModivCare”), formerly LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, has partnered with Trenton Health Team (THT) and Snipes Farm and Education Center to deliver free nutritious, fresh produce to Trenton residents living with diabetes while also facing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just three grocery stores, Trenton is considered a “food desert.” Lack of convenient transportation leads many residents to shop at local corner stores that may not offer fresh produce or other nutritious options. Those who are homebound face an even bigger challenge in finding local healthy food distribution options. Lack of healthy food options can contribute to diabetes, which affects Trenton residents at rates exceeding state and national levels.

Recognizing the need, THT is teaming up with ModivCare to make weekly home deliveries of fresh produce free of charge to participants through contracts with its local transportation providers, helping to maintain and further sustain jobs within the local community.

ProduceRx, a program of the Capital City Diabetes Collaborative, is funded by the Merck Foundation’s Bridging the Gap: Reducing Disparities in Diabetes Care and addresses major issues identified with treatment of and support for individuals living with diabetes in Trenton, such as lack of access to healthy foods. While access is a longtime challenge for city residents, the COVID-19 pandemic has both increased the need for free food and greatly impacted its distribution.

ModivCare’s participation in this initiative aligns with the expansion of its contract with the New Jersey Department of Human Services to include the delivery of food, groceries, and now fresh produce to Trenton residents.

“This partnership highlights the need to tear down barriers that prevent access to healthy and nutritious food because we know how it can significantly impact the health of our communities,” said Kenneth W. Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for ModivCare. “We are thrilled to work with innovative partners like Trenton Health Team and Snipes Farm and Education Center in addressing the social factors that affect health outcomes, while leveraging our transportation network to deliver food, so that together we may better serve those in need.”

“We know people with diabetes are at higher risk of COVID-19 complications and we know the pandemic has increased the need for emergency food in Trenton,” said THT Director of Population Health Natalie Terens. “This partnership addresses both concerns by delivering free, healthy, fresh produce to individuals living with diabetes right to their homes.”  

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, visit: www.ModivCare.com.

About Trenton Health Team

Trenton Health Team (THT) is an innovative multi-sector partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of the greater Trenton community. Beginning in 2006 as a partnership among Capital Health, St. Francis Medical Center, Henry J. Austin Health Center, and the Department of Health and Human Services of the City of Trenton, THT’s vision of a “Healthy Trenton” includes: healthy environment and housing, vibrant public spaces, a growing economy, effective education, healthy food access, improved safety, equity and social cohesion, and quality healthcare. For more information, visit: www.trentonhealthteam.org or follow us @trentonhealth.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Liz Thomas
ModivCare
(609) 923-9946
liz@thomasboyd.com

Michelle Ruess
Trenton Health Team
mruess@trentonhealthteam.org



