OMNIQ Receives $6.1 Million Purchase Agreement from Leading U.S. Food Distributor

Achieves a record of over $11.5 million new orders since January 1 st , 2021



OMNIQ to provide IoT solutions for Covid 19 accelerated need to maximize efficiency, automation and touchless Supply Chain activities



Contract includes Technical Support Services and device management software



SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it has received an approximately $6.1 million purchase agreement from one of the largest food distributors in the U.S. and North America, with over $10 billion in annual revenue. The agreement calls for the supply of mobile computerized IoT equipment for thousands of trucks that deliver product in the US and Canada and is designed to collect, identify, track and trace assets as well as share and connect collected inventory data to the distributor’s internal IT system.

OMNIQ’s equipment enables the leading food distributor to deliver the correct product to the correct customer while eliminating the expense and inefficiency of old paper-based distribution methods. Benefits include better customer relationships by ensuring right deliveries; reduces disagreements and write-offs related to discrepancies. Delivery personnel are able to provide customers with flawless invoices on-site, which speed up order processing and payment. Tracking is provided which gives the customer real time insights into arrival times, further improving the bond with the distributor.

OMINQ’s loyal customer is a pioneer in implementing newest technologies in the supply chain operations as food distribution requires the higher standards of freshness, accuracy and care. The distinctive customer supplies food and related products to Healthcare entities like living facilities, long-term care, hospitals and other institutional healthcare programs, to Educational facilities like Colleges, Universities, K-12 Schools , as well as to restaurants, hotels, daycare centers, convenience stores, camps and churches, cruise ships, amusement parks, stadiums, large-scale sporting events and concerts, recreation centers, correctional facilities and more.