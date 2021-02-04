Pegasus Expands Land Position at Vertebrae Ridge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to provide an update of Company activities on various projects, including recently received results from field work at the Gold Mountain and Vertebrae Ridge properties, (part of the Golden Project), the sale of some of the Company’s Confederation Lake properties to Trillium Gold Mines Inc., and the option of certain properties to Infinite Ore Corp.



Based on encouraging early stage surface sample results from two parallel trends of copper-silver mineralization at Vertebrae Ridge, the Company recently staked additional mineral tenures both north and south of the original property to cover potential extensions to the known mineralization. With the addition of these two new mineral tenures, the Company has increased its land holdings from 2,871 ha to 5,324 ha (7,091.95 acres to 13,155.70 acres). The Company is currently planning for a late Spring 2021 work program.