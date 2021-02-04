Pegasus Expands Land Position at Vertebrae Ridge
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is
pleased to provide an update of Company activities on various projects, including recently received results from field work at the Gold Mountain and Vertebrae Ridge properties, (part of the Golden
Project), the sale of some of the Company’s Confederation Lake properties to Trillium Gold Mines Inc., and the option of certain properties to Infinite Ore Corp.
Based on encouraging early stage surface sample results from two parallel trends of copper-silver mineralization at Vertebrae Ridge, the Company recently staked additional mineral tenures both north and south of the original property to cover potential extensions to the known mineralization. With the addition of these two new mineral tenures, the Company has increased its land holdings from 2,871 ha to 5,324 ha (7,091.95 acres to 13,155.70 acres). The Company is currently planning for a late Spring 2021 work program.
VERTEBRAE RIDGE
The Vertebrae Ridge property is comprised of four claims totaling 5,323.9 ha (13,155.7 acres) approximately 81 km northwesterly from Golden, British Columbia. A prospecting program during fall 2020 resulted in the discovery and identification of significant polymetallic mineralization at multiple locations, including:
Zone 1
- 18 rock samples collected over a 1,400+ metre strike with sample assays of 4.13% Cu, 28.6% Pb, 4.74% Zn, and 360 g/t Ag;
- Exhibits anomalous concentrations of As, Hg and Sb, in addition to Cu, Pb, Zn and Ag;
Zone 2 North
- 13 rock samples collected over a 650+ metre strike returned an arithmetic average of 2.5% Cu and 4.5 g/t Ag, with peak values
of 10.7% Cu and 29.1 g/t Ag; and
Vein 160 Showing
- 7 rock samples collected over an approximate 250 metre strike returned an arithmetic average of 10.5% Cu and 14.7 g/t
Ag, with peak values of 35.5% Cu and 96.7 g/t Ag.
GOLD MOUNTAIN
The Gold Mountain property is located just north of Highway 1, about 50 km northwesterly from Golden, British Columbia. An exploration program carried out during fall 2020 at the Gold Mountain property confirmed and identified the following:
- Polymetallic mineralization over 600 to 700 metre strike;
- High grades of silver/gold with 4 samples returning from 1,000 to 6,670 g/t Ag ; and
- Gold samples up to 7.44 g/t.
Eight shallow back pack style drill holes were completed in 1984, though poor recoveries were noted, results include:
- 4.04 m - 59.04 g/t Au, 6,863.1 g/t Ag, 16.9% Cu, and 8.95% Pb
4.50 m - 7.89 g/t Au, 942.2 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, and 5.26% Pb
