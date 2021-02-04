 

Pegasus Expands Land Position at Vertebrae Ridge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 14:45  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to provide an update of Company activities on various projects, including recently received results from field work at the Gold Mountain and Vertebrae Ridge properties, (part of the Golden Project), the sale of some of the Company’s Confederation Lake properties to Trillium Gold Mines Inc., and the option of certain properties to Infinite Ore Corp.

Based on encouraging early stage surface sample results from two parallel trends of copper-silver mineralization at Vertebrae Ridge, the Company recently staked additional mineral tenures both north and south of the original property to cover potential extensions to the known mineralization. With the addition of these two new mineral tenures, the Company has increased its land holdings from 2,871 ha to 5,324 ha (7,091.95 acres to 13,155.70 acres). The Company is currently planning for a late Spring 2021 work program.

VERTEBRAE RIDGE

The Vertebrae Ridge property is comprised of four claims totaling 5,323.9 ha (13,155.7 acres) approximately 81 km northwesterly from Golden, British Columbia. A prospecting program during fall 2020 resulted in the discovery and identification of significant polymetallic mineralization at multiple locations, including:

Zone 1

  • 18 rock samples collected over a 1,400+ metre strike with sample assays of 4.13% Cu, 28.6% Pb, 4.74% Zn, and 360 g/t Ag;
  • Exhibits anomalous concentrations of As, Hg and Sb, in addition to Cu, Pb, Zn and Ag;

Zone 2 North

  • 13 rock samples collected over a 650+ metre strike returned an arithmetic average of 2.5% Cu and 4.5 g/t Ag, with peak values of 10.7% Cu and 29.1 g/t Ag; and

Vein 160 Showing

  • 7 rock samples collected over an approximate 250 metre strike returned an arithmetic average of 10.5% Cu and 14.7 g/t Ag, with peak values of 35.5% Cu and 96.7 g/t Ag.

GOLD MOUNTAIN

The Gold Mountain property is located just north of Highway 1, about 50 km northwesterly from Golden, British Columbia. An exploration program carried out during fall 2020 at the Gold Mountain property confirmed and identified the following:

  • Polymetallic mineralization over 600 to 700 metre strike;
  • High grades of silver/gold with 4 samples returning from 1,000 to 6,670 g/t Ag ; and
  • Gold samples up to 7.44 g/t.

Eight shallow back pack style drill holes were completed in 1984, though poor recoveries were noted, results include:

  • 4.04 m - 59.04 g/t Au, 6,863.1 g/t Ag, 16.9% Cu, and 8.95% Pb
  • 4.50 m - 7.89 g/t Au, 942.2 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, and 5.26% Pb
    Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pegasus Expands Land Position at Vertebrae Ridge VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to provide an update of Company activities on various …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Pegasus Resources Samples Multiple High-Grade Cu-Ag Zones at Vertebrae Ridge Including Separate Sample Assays of 35.5 % Cu AND 360 g/t Ag
13.01.21
Pegasus Resources Samples up to 6,670 g/t Ag, 7.44 g/t Au on the Gold Mountain Property, BC